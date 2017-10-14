89°
Puerto Rico raises Hurricane Maria death toll to 48

4 hours 51 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2017 Oct 14, 2017 October 14, 2017 11:27 AM October 14, 2017 in News
By: Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Authorities in Puerto Rico have raised the death toll from Hurricane Maria by 3 to 48 based on a review of medical records.
  
Secretary of Public Security Hector Pesquera says the medical examiner concluded the hurricane was the deciding factor in the newly disclosed deaths.
  
One occurred in the central town of Caguas when a person was unable to get dialysis treatment after the storm knocked out power.
  
Another happened in nearby Juncos when a person with undisclosed respiratory problems could not get treatment.
  
The third occurred in the northern city of Carolina when a person suffering a heart attack was also unable to get treatment.
  
Pesquera said Saturday that the toll could rise further.
  
Maria hit the U.S. island territory Sept. 20. Most of Puerto Rico remains without power.
