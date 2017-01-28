56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Puerto Rico gets more time to propose fiscal plan

40 minutes 48 seconds ago January 28, 2017 Jan 28, 2017 Saturday, January 28 2017 January 28, 2017 12:28 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Gov. Ricardo Rossello

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A federal control board is giving Puerto Rico's government more time to figure out how to confront its financial crisis.

Saturday's action gives the territorial government a little more time to negotiate with creditors and stave off possible lawsuits. The deadline for presenting a fiscal plan moves to Feb. 28 instead of Jan. 15. And the moratorium on lawsuits now extends to May 31 instead of Feb. 15.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello says in a statement that the measure shows the government is "acting in a correct, transparent and responsible way."

The U.S. Congress created the board last year to oversee efforts to overcome an estimated $70 billion debt that has expanded during a decade-long recession. The board has said Puerto Rico should raise revenues and cut costs.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days