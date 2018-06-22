89°
Public school employees in EBR will get a raise

Friday, June 22 2018
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – All public school employees in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will get raises after the school board approved the system’s budget Thursday night.

The increase is above the annual increase employees receive each year and is matched with years of experience.

The $4.3 million cost will be absorbed by redirecting some unused money and not filling some 69 jobs.

Public school advocates are still pushing for more raises.

