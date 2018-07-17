84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Public offers help after thief steals special needs child's custom tricycle

2 hours 12 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 July 17, 2018 9:21 AM July 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - The Slidell Police Department has been inundated with requests from people who want to help after someone stole a tricycle made specifically for a 12-year-old girl with special needs.

According to the police department, several people have mentioned that they would like to purchase a new custom tricycle for the little girl.

The father of the girl said he discovered the bike was missing Sunday morning as the family was preparing for a camping trip.

He told police that when he went to retrieve the $2,000 bike from his family's storage unit, it was nowhere to be found. The Amtryke tricycle, which was custom built specifically to the 12-year-old girl’s body dimensions, was red in color and had a small license plate with the name “Adara” adhered to the back of it.

Slidell Police are asking anyone with information to call 985-646-6181.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days