Public meeting will address Livingston Parish's mosquito problem

DENHAM SPRINGS - Mary Anne Thornton lives in Denham Springs and enjoys spending time outdoors. But, over the weekend, she couldn't stand it.

"We were out here trying to bar-be-cue and the mosquitoes just take over," Thornton said. "Winter's over. It's gotten warm and they are out."

Thornton says the mosquitoes have already arrived, they make her want to never leave the house.

"We either spray ourselves down to come outside or we avoid it altogether."

She says the parish needs better mosquito control, and she's willing to pay for it. But folks in Livingston Parish twice voted down a measure to establish mosquito abatement.

And officials from LSU and other mosquito specialists are about to weigh in on the issue of not having a mosquito control program.

LSU entomologist Dr. Kristen Healy says the pest in Livingston Parish can carry a virus more dangerous than West Nile.

"Mosquito control is incredibly important," Dr. Healy said. "Eastern equine encephalitis virus is in Livingston Parish and that's far more lethal to humans."

The university is holding a special meeting this week, offering advice to residents and elected officials about possible mosquito abatement programs.

Thornton is attending.

"I'm really curious to see what they have to put on the table to help us with it."

That meeting will be held Thursday, at 5 p.m. at the Livingston Parish council chambers.