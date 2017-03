Public meeting set for District 12 residents

BATON ROUGE - If you live in District 12, and wish your voice could be heard, tonight is the night.

Newly elected Metro-councilwoman Barbara Freiberg is hosting a meeting at St. Aloysius Parish Hall on Stuart Ave.

Several members from the city-parish, including DPW and the District Attorney's office, will be on hand to answer your questions, as well.

The meeting runs from 6:00-7:30 pm.