Public meeting scheduled to discuss possible railroad crossing closures in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - A public meeting will be held in Plaquemine to discuss the possible closures of some railroad crossings in the area.

Currently, between 20 to 30 trains pass through Plaquemine on a daily basis and each must blow their whistles as they pass through the city's railroad crossings, according to city officials. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development received funding to install crossing arms at each crossing, which can cost $200,000 to do so.

Officials say the state railroad safety program requires the city to close some railroad crossings in exchange for the state and Union Pacific Railroad putting full crossing arms at the remaining crossings. The crossing arms are also required for the city to get a Quiet Zone designation, meaning trains will not blow their whistles through the city as they pass unless it is an emergency.

If the proposed changes are made, trains will not be allowed to increase their speed through the city.

Residents are urged to attend the public meeting where options of railroad crossing closures will be discussed. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at Plaquemine City Hall.