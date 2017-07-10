Public meeting scheduled for proposed LA 44 corridor in Gonzales

GONZALES – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will hold an open house meeting for the proposed LA 44 corridor from I-10 to LA 22 in Gonzales.

Phase One proposes a multi-lane roundabout south of Loosemore Road and completion of the four- lane section from I-10 to the Conway Plantation roundabout.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the project and to get input from interested parties. The proposed layout of the LA 44 from I-10 to LA 22 will be on display at the meeting. Representatives from DOTD will be available at the open house to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project.

The meeting has been scheduled as follows:

Monday, August 7, 2017

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ascension Parish Governmental Complex

Large Conference Room

615 East Worthey Road

Gonzales, LA 70737



Comments can also be mailed to DOTD and postmarked by Aug. 21 to the following address:

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Compliance Programs, Section 37

Program Director

P.O. Box 94245

Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9245