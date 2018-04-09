Public meeting on Monday will address Central's drainage problem

CENTRAL - Tomorrow, Central officials will update residents about ongoing drainage projects, and residents will have a chance to share their opinions.

Suzanna Drewery lives on Hooper Road and a view of her front yard shows a bulldozer, piles of dirt, and huge drainage pipes.

"This mess is crazy," Drewery told WBRZ.

It's been like this for months, and with hardly any progress, Drewery says it does help her friends find her house.

"We're the ones with all the mess in front of hour house and the Porta Potty, you can't miss us," she jokes.

City officials are holding a public hearing Monday, where residents can give their input about the city's master plan on drainage control, and what should be done to fix the issue.

Residents like Drewery understand that drainage projects are necessary, but she'd rather the work to be completed on current projects before the city starts planning anything new.

"I know that they want to fix the drainage issues, but it's just taking entirely too long."

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Monday April 9 at Central Middle School.