93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Public invited to participate in BRPD Night Out Against Crime

2 hours 35 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 September 18, 2018 10:14 AM September 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department is encouraging residents to participate in the National Night Out Against Crime event.

"National Night Out Against Crime has proven to be an effective and enjoyable event to promote neighborhood spirit and positive community-police partnerships in our fight for safer communities," a release said.

Community members can enjoy fun, gifts, and free food at the event. Children can also get picture IDs made.

The event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BRPD Headquarters. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days