Public invited to participate in BRPD Night Out Against Crime

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department is encouraging residents to participate in the National Night Out Against Crime event.

"National Night Out Against Crime has proven to be an effective and enjoyable event to promote neighborhood spirit and positive community-police partnerships in our fight for safer communities," a release said.

Community members can enjoy fun, gifts, and free food at the event. Children can also get picture IDs made.

The event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BRPD Headquarters.