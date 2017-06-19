Public input wanted for proposed Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail

Image: Rendering of possible plan for Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail

PLAQUEMINE – Officials are looking for public input on the proposed master plan for the Plaquemine Riverfront Recreational Trail.



Two possible plans for the trail landing and river overlook will be shown for public input. The plans also include a stage, terraced seating and other amenities.





Plans also include a walking and biking trail from north Plaquemine to the ferry landing.





The public input meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the second floor meeting room in Plaquemine City Hall on Railroad Avenue.