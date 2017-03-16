PT boat that saw WWII combat restored, back in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - A PT boat that sank three vessels in World War II and has since been painstakingly restored is back on a waterway near New Orleans, where it was built and tested.



The National World War II Museum says PT-305 is the nation's only fully restored combat veteran patrol torpedo boat. Its new boathouse holds exhibits about PT boats and the history of the U.S. Navy's famed attack vessel.



Project historian Josh Schick says he's ridden just once aboard the boat as it moved slowly in a marina at Lake Pontchartrain. He's looking forward to his first full ride Thursday.



He says one surviving crewman and one from a sister boat will attend the PT-305's dedication ceremony March 25. It opens April 1 for $15 tours and $350 rides.