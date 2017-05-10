84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Proton cancer therapy plans for Baton Rouge, New Orleans

2 hours 16 minutes 59 seconds ago May 10, 2017 May 10, 2017 Wednesday, May 10 2017 May 10, 2017 1:11 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Two companies plan proton radiation centers for cancer therapy in Louisiana: an $85 million center in Baton Rouge and a $100 million one in New Orleans.

Louisiana's economic development agency says both expect to open by late 2019. It said Wednesday that Baton Rouge-based Provident ProtonCare expects to create 95 new jobs with salaries averaging $105,000.

An earlier announcement said Provision HealthCare of Knoxville, Tennessee, expects to create 60 new jobs in New Orleans, with salaries averaging $100,000.

Construction in expected to begin this year in New Orleans and next year in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana's giving each company $1 million over five years. Both also are expected to use available tax breaks.

Supporters say proton radiation delivers better care than standard radiation, but its value hasn't been proven and many insurers won't cover it.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days