Proton cancer therapy plans for Baton Rouge, New Orleans

BATON ROUGE - Two companies plan proton radiation centers for cancer therapy in Louisiana: an $85 million center in Baton Rouge and a $100 million one in New Orleans.



Louisiana's economic development agency says both expect to open by late 2019. It said Wednesday that Baton Rouge-based Provident ProtonCare expects to create 95 new jobs with salaries averaging $105,000.



An earlier announcement said Provision HealthCare of Knoxville, Tennessee, expects to create 60 new jobs in New Orleans, with salaries averaging $100,000.



Construction in expected to begin this year in New Orleans and next year in Baton Rouge.



Louisiana's giving each company $1 million over five years. Both also are expected to use available tax breaks.



Supporters say proton radiation delivers better care than standard radiation, but its value hasn't been proven and many insurers won't cover it.