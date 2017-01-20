66°
Protesters try unsuccessfully to keep ticketholders away

1 hour 28 minutes 36 seconds ago January 20, 2017 Jan 20, 2017 Friday, January 20 2017 January 20, 2017 8:28 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Protesters who said they'd try to keep guests with tickets from watching Donald Trump take the oath of office aren't having much luck so far.

Dozens of protesters are lined up at the entrance to a seating area on the West Front of the Capitol, and they're holding signs that say "Free Palestine" and "Let Freedom ring."

Some protesters are wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces - showing their disapproval of the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay.

But police are out in force, and they're allowing ticketholders to make their way through the gate. On the other side of the Capitol, things are quiet and orderly at a second gate.

