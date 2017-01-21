71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Protesters in New Orleans demonstrate against Trump policies

4 hours 35 minutes 51 seconds ago January 21, 2017 Jan 21, 2017 Saturday, January 21 2017 January 21, 2017 1:00 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Thousands have gathered in New Orleans to oppose President Donald Trump's proposed policies.

Louisiana groups, including Women's March New Orleans, Our Revolution, NOW Baton Rouge and Millennials March, joined with others Saturday to highlight the importance of holding elected officials accountable to maintain civil victories gained by women, people of color and the LGBT community.

The march was in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Despite a forecast of heavy rain, 41-year-old Noelle Nolan-Rider of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, said she and her goddaughter made the hour-long trip to participate and network on behalf of the Mississippi Minorities Alliance, a grass-roots social advocacy group.

She says they strongly feel that the Trump administration will impinge on the rights of women, the LGBT community and impinge on religious freedoms as well.

