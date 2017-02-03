59°
Protesters gather outside federal court in downtown BR Friday

1 hour 17 minutes 21 seconds ago February 03, 2017 Feb 3, 2017 Friday, February 03 2017 February 03, 2017 4:37 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A few dozen protesters stood outside the federal courthouse in downtown Friday afternoon, protesting presidential orders about immigrants and refugees.

Most protesters were holding signs out front of the post office, looking across the street toward the courthouse. A few others were on the courthouse side of the street.

Among those in the group was Abdullah Muflahi, the owner of the Triple S store where Alton Sterling was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police in July.

