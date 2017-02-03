Protesters gather outside federal court in downtown BR Friday

BATON ROUGE – A few dozen protesters stood outside the federal courthouse in downtown Friday afternoon, protesting presidential orders about immigrants and refugees.

Most protesters were holding signs out front of the post office, looking across the street toward the courthouse. A few others were on the courthouse side of the street.

HAPPENING NOW: protest outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown, speaking out against @POTUS immigration policies. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IUHmE3L2vs — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) February 3, 2017

Among those in the group was Abdullah Muflahi, the owner of the Triple S store where Alton Sterling was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police in July.

