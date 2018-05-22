Protesters detained after blocking roadway near capitol Monday

77°
Monday, May 21 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – A number of protesters have been ticketed after a demonstration near downtown Monday.

Police say nine people were taken into custody after the individuals affiliated with the Poor People's Campaign, a national human rights group, began demonstrating outside the state capitol. The group has a chapter based out of New Orleans.

The group showed up on the steps of the capitol building early Monday. Police were reportedly called after the protesters made their way down N 4th Street. State police say some of the demonstrators began kneeling in the intersection of N 4th Street and North Street and were detained.

Each will be given a misdemeanor summons for obstruction of a public passage.

Members of the same group were removed from inside the capitol last week after they began protesting the Senate's passing of what they called an "immoral" budget.

