Protesters burn Mississippi flag, say it symbolizes racism
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A group of about 30 demonstrators say they're burning a Mississippi state flag because it symbolizes the racism at the heart of Mississippi's problems.
Demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign burned a Confederate battle flag and then a separate Mississippi flag Monday at the state's governor's mansion.
Activists in 40 states want communities to address poverty, saying only a "moral revival" can bring it to the nation's consciousness.
Mississippi's flag has included the Confederate battle emblem since 1894.
Although flag protests are frequent in Mississippi, burning the banner is rare.
About two-thirds of voters statewide in 2001 chose to keep the design.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant maintains that if the flag is to be changed, another election should be held.
Spokesmen for Bryant aren't immediately responding to requests for comment.
