Protesters briefly disrupt La. House committee

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Several protesters were removed from a Louisiana House budget committee after shouting at lawmakers and refusing to leave the room.
  
They were representing the Poor People's Campaign, a group of anti-poverty activists that has organized around the country. The campaign is modeled after Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Poor People's Campaign of 1968, aimed at calling attention to people struggling with deep poverty.
  
About two dozen people have staged several weekly protests and acts of civil disobedience in and around the Louisiana Capitol, similar to protests around the country. On Tuesday, they presented a petition to the House Appropriations Committee advocating for a "moral budget."
  
One protester was carried out of the room by House security personnel.
