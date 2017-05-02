Protest crowd grows at Jefferson Davis monument in New Orleans

61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - A protest with a mix of Confederate monument supporters and opponents gathered around the base of the Jefferson Davis monument in New Orleans.

According to The Advocate, police detained one individual near the monument in Mid-City where more than a dozen law enforcement officials are standing by.

A number of individuals were seen carrying firearms, according to The Advocate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

