'Protect Your Pumpkins': BRG launches festive breast cancer awareness campaign

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General is raising awareness for breast cancer with unique, brightly-colored pumpkins.

As part, this year's breast cancer awareness campaign, thousands of pink gourds popped up at a pumpkin patch on BRG's Bluebonnet campus. People are invited to visit the pink pumpkin patch, take photos, and bring home a pumpkin to display in honor of breast cancer awareness.

The center says that the pumpkins aren't painted, but they are actually “Porcelain Doll” pumpkins that were cultivated to aid in the fight against breast cancer.

The pumpkin patch is located at the corner of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Picardy Ave. Pumpkins are available for free while supplies last.

According to the medical center, women over the age of 40 should receive annual mammograms. A mammogram can often find or detect breast cancer early, when its small, and even before a lump can be felt.

“Breast cancer deaths have dropped dramatically in the past two decades, thanks to better treatment, greater awareness and more women getting mammograms,” said BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. “But, we can’t get complacent. Most women over 40 need a mammogram every year, and we want to make it as easy as possible.”

To schedule a mammogram, visit protectyourpumpkins.com or call 769-1847. Baton Rouge General is also hosting a mammogram screening event October 27.