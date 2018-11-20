58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prosecutors won't seek death penalty in witness's 2012 death

2 hours 6 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 November 20, 2018 10:20 AM November 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors in New Orleans say they will not seek the death penalty against five men charged in the 2012 slaying of a federal witness in a health care fraud scheme.
 
Louis Age Jr. and four others were indicted last year in connection with the shooting death of 60-year-old Milton Womack.
 
Despite Womack's death, Age was convicted in a $17 million fraud scheme.
 
He, his son and three others faced a possible death sentence if convicted on charges that included conspiracy to obstruct justice by murder.
 
But prosecutors said in a court document Monday that they won't seek execution for any of the five. The filing did not give a reason for the decision.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days