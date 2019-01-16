57°
Prosecutors want 30 years for teacher who fled with student

47 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, January 16 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Federal prosecutors want a Tennessee teacher who was on the run for weeks with a 15-year-old student to spend 30 years in prison.
  
A federal judge is scheduled to sentence Tad Cummins on Wednesday in Nashville.
  
In a sentencing memorandum filed Monday, prosecutors argue the 52-year-old deserves a harsh sentence because he took advantage of a vulnerable girl with a history of abuse and neglect. They also note Cummins had no plans to end his sexual relationship with the teen before he was caught with her near a remote California cabin in April 2017.
  
Cummins is asking for the minimum sentence of 10 years. He had no previous criminal history and says if they had not left Tennessee he would likely face a sentence of only 2-4 years.
