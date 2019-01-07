Prosecutors say man killed family out of greed

Photo: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a California man killed his business partner, his partner's wife and their two young sons out of greed.

The Sun reports Monday that San Bernardino County prosecutor Sean Daugherty told jurors that Charles "Chase" Merritt wrote checks for more than $21,000 on his partner's QuickBooks account after the family was last seen alive.

Daugherty's comments came during opening statements in Merritt's trial for the alleged murders of Joseph McStay; McStay's wife Summer; and their 3- and 4-year-old sons.

Defense attorney Rajan Maline said outside court that Merritt's livelihood depended on McStay being alive.

The McStay family disappeared from their San Diego County home in 2010. Three years later, their bodies were found in a remote desert location more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in San Bernardino Count