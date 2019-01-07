Prosecutors say boy found in storage unit died months earlier

DENVER (AP) - Court records say authorities believe a 7-year-old boy was killed between late May and the start of August, months before his body was discovered inside a Denver storage unit.

Prosecutors on Monday charged the boy's mother Elisha Pankey with child abuse resulting in the death of Caden McWilliams. Pankey also is charged with abuse of a corpse.

She surrendered to police Wednesday and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Court records do not list an attorney.

Her next court appearance is Wednesday.

Police had not said exactly when or how the boy died. Investigators believe the boy last attended school in late May.

Police found the boy's body on Dec. 23.