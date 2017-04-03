Prosecutors rest in Aaron Hernandez's double-murder trial

72°
April 03, 2017
By: Associated Press

BOSTON - Prosecutors have wrapped up their case in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

The prosecution formally rested its case Monday after more than a month of testimony.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is charged with first-degree murder in the shootings of two men in 2012. Prosecutors allege he shot the men after one of them bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez's attorneys have pointed the finger at the state's star witness, a former Hernandez friend who was with him the night of the shootings. The defense claims Alexander Bradley shot the men in a drug dispute.

Hernandez is also charged with witness intimidation and accused of shooting Bradley to silence him.

The defense began calling witnesses Monday.

