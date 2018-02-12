42°
Prosecutors: psychiatrists, marketer had kickback plot

1 hour 15 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, February 12 2018 Feb 12, 2018 February 12, 2018 6:20 AM February 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say two New Orleans-area psychiatrists and a health-care marketer are accused of participating in a kickback scheme, and the doctors also are accused of health-care fraud.
  
The 17-page indictment handed up Thursday alleges that the three plotted with a home health agency owner to refer patients for unnecessary home health services. The agency owner pleaded guilty in 2017.
  
The doctors are Muhammad Kaleem Arshad of New Orleans and Padmini Nagaraj of Kenner, and the marketer is Joseph Haynes of New Orleans.
  
They could not be reached for comment. Directory assistance did not have home phone numbers for them and the federal district court's online docket did not list attorneys for any of them.
  
According to the docket, they are to be arraigned Feb. 21.
