Prosecutors: psychiatrists, marketer had kickback plot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say two New Orleans-area psychiatrists and a health-care marketer are accused of participating in a kickback scheme, and the doctors also are accused of health-care fraud.

The 17-page indictment handed up Thursday alleges that the three plotted with a home health agency owner to refer patients for unnecessary home health services. The agency owner pleaded guilty in 2017.

The doctors are Muhammad Kaleem Arshad of New Orleans and Padmini Nagaraj of Kenner, and the marketer is Joseph Haynes of New Orleans.

They could not be reached for comment. Directory assistance did not have home phone numbers for them and the federal district court's online docket did not list attorneys for any of them.

According to the docket, they are to be arraigned Feb. 21.