Prosecutors expect lengthy closing in Roof sentencing

CHARLESTON - Prosecutors say they will take about two hours to close out their argument as to why Dylann Roof should be executed for slaying nine people at a South Carolina church.



Closing arguments are being made Tuesday morning in Roof's federal sentencing trial. This is the last chance for prosecutors to make their case as to why he should be sentenced to death over life in prison.



Federal prosecutors wrapped up their case Monday with relatives of the youngest victim to die in the June 2015 attack on a Bible study group at Emanuel AME Church. Roof is representing himself and introduced no witnesses or testimony in his own defense.



Jurors will get the case after closings and their charge instructions.