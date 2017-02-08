73°
Prosecutors drop charges for 3 arrested on Inauguration Day

1 hour 52 minutes ago February 08, 2017 Feb 8, 2017 Wednesday, February 08 2017 February 08, 2017 5:15 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Prosecutors have dropped felony rioting charges against three more people who were arrested after protesters broke windows and torched a limousine in Washington on Inauguration Day. That brings the total number of dropped cases to twelve.
    
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia made the announcement in a statement Wednesday. The office did not say why the cases were dismissed but prosecutors have said they're working with police to review evidence related to the Jan. 20 arrests.
    
Some of the dismissed cases have been journalists arrested while chronicling the actions of a group of self-described anarchists.
    
Police originally arrested 230 people and charged them with felony rioting, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

