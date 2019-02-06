79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prosecutor: Woman recorded tortured boy locked in basement

2 hours 40 minutes ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 February 06, 2019 10:37 AM February 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Hardin County Jail
ELDORA, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor says an Iowa woman accused of helping torture her boyfriend's 8-year-old son and confining him in a basement took video of the boy's treatment.
  
Prosecutors allege Traci Tyler and Alex Shadlow locked the boy in their home, in a space under the basement stairs, for at least nine hours a day in 2017. Investigators say the boy slept on concrete and had to use a tin cup for a toilet.
  
A prosecutor told a judge Tuesday during Tyler's trial that Tyler recorded video showing the boy desperate to use a bathroom and eventually urinating.
  
Tyler's attorney says she was following the advice of medical professionals when she had the boy ask for permission to use a bathroom.
  
Shadlow is also charged with kidnapping. His trial starts June 24.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days