Prosecutor says agent who shot teen was tired of rock throwing

Photo: Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have told the jury in the trial of a U.S. Border Patrol agent charged with murder that the official shot and killed a teenager across the Mexican border in 2012 because he was tired of people throwing rocks at him from the other side.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Wallace Heath Kleindienst said in the government's closing arguments in U.S. District Court on Monday that Agent Lonnie Swartz "was fed up with being rocked. He was angry with those people who had been throwing rocks against the fence."

The prosecutor says that whatever 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez had done that evening, when he threw rocks apparently to distract border agents during a smuggling attempt, "it wasn't a capital crime."

Swartz's lawyers have said he fired in self-defense.