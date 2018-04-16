69°
Latest Weather Blog
Prosecutor says agent who shot teen was tired of rock throwing
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have told the jury in the trial of a U.S. Border Patrol agent charged with murder that the official shot and killed a teenager across the Mexican border in 2012 because he was tired of people throwing rocks at him from the other side.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wallace Heath Kleindienst said in the government's closing arguments in U.S. District Court on Monday that Agent Lonnie Swartz "was fed up with being rocked. He was angry with those people who had been throwing rocks against the fence."
The prosecutor says that whatever 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez had done that evening, when he threw rocks apparently to distract border agents during a smuggling attempt, "it wasn't a capital crime."
Swartz's lawyers have said he fired in self-defense.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Audit reveals more than 25,000 prescription drugs missing from state database
-
Viral video shows random act of kindness outside Texas gas station
-
Pair leaves Walk-On's without paying $100 bill
-
Authorities investigating vehicle fire at LSU parking garage
-
Detectors installed by BRFD alert residents to Oklahoma Street house fire