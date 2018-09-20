Latest Weather Blog
Prosecutor: Rapist's plea deal spared child from testifying
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans man who pleaded guilty to the 2017 rape of a child has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said in a Wednesday news release that 34-year-old Archie Gordon pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape. The release said Gordon had originally been charged with first-degree rape and faced a possible life sentence.
It said a plea agreement was reached at the urging of the victim's mother, who wanted to avoid her daughter testifying at trial. Cannizzaro said the deal resulted in a significant sentence while sparing the victim from having to suffer through a trial.
Gordon was arrested after the girl and her mother reported the rape to police in 2017, when the victim was 9 years old.
