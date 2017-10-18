76°
Prosecutor predicts vindication in lawsuit

Source: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans district attorney is predicting he and his assistants will be vindicated amid allegations that they seek arrest warrants and high bails for witnesses and victims who decline to speak to prosecutors.

Leon Cannizzaro issued a statement Tuesday saying no individual person who is aggrieved by his office's policies and practices has contacted him.

A federal suit filed Tuesday by civil rights groups alleges that Cannizzaro's office used tactics that resulted in victims of rape, domestic abuse and sex trafficking serving jail time. It alleges prosecutors used false information in some cases to get arrest warrants for the witnesses and victims.

Cannizzaro said he looks forward to litigating the issues where, in his words, "naked allegations must be supported by substantive proof."

