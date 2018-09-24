86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prosecutor: Mom asked girlfriend to burn 6-month-old baby

1 hour 5 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 September 24, 2018 11:59 AM September 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NATCHITOCHES (AP) - A Louisiana prosecutor says a mother accused in her infant son's death asked her girlfriend to kill the baby.
  
Hanna Nicole Barker is being held without bond. A judge ruled Friday that there's probable cause to charge her as a principal to murder in the death of 6-month-old Levi Cole Ellerbee.
  
The Town Talk of Alexandria reports that defense attorney Dhu Thompson argued Friday in Natchitoches that the only evidence against Barker is a statement from the woman accused of setting the baby on fire. Thompson says Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith is just trying to get a better deal for herself.
  
Smith has been charged with first-degree murder, which can bring the death penalty.
  
Barker has not been indicted. A grand jury has heard the case against her.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days