76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prosecutor: Major drug dealer gets 20 years in prison

1 hour 44 minutes 27 seconds ago March 06, 2017 Mar 6, 2017 Monday, March 06 2017 March 06, 2017 11:38 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Courier

NEW ORLEANS - A Houma man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug charges.

The Courier reports prosecutors say 33-year-old Ryan Austin was sentenced after pleading guilty Wednesday to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Prosecutor Jason Lyons says Austin, who faced numerous drug charges, was a major dealer in the area who had been on law enforcement's radar for several years.

Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says authorities searched Austin's home in January following a covert investigation. Larpenter says agents found about $40,000 worth of heroine, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, liquid codeine, pills, a loaded gun and about $7,000 in cash.

Officials say four of Austin's cousins and three family friends were also arrested last year and accused of distributing drugs. Lyons says Austin organized the operation.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days