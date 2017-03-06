Prosecutor: Major drug dealer gets 20 years in prison

NEW ORLEANS - A Houma man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug charges.



The Courier reports prosecutors say 33-year-old Ryan Austin was sentenced after pleading guilty Wednesday to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and oxycodone.



Prosecutor Jason Lyons says Austin, who faced numerous drug charges, was a major dealer in the area who had been on law enforcement's radar for several years.



Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says authorities searched Austin's home in January following a covert investigation. Larpenter says agents found about $40,000 worth of heroine, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, liquid codeine, pills, a loaded gun and about $7,000 in cash.



Officials say four of Austin's cousins and three family friends were also arrested last year and accused of distributing drugs. Lyons says Austin organized the operation.