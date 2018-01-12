Prosecutor investigates Missouri governor affair

57°
Thursday, January 11 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The St. Louis circuit attorney has launched a formal investigation to determine if Gov. Eric Greitens committed any crimes associated with an extramarital affair in 2015.
  
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner initially said Thursday that no criminal complaint had been filed against Greitens, and no evidence of a crime has been presented to her office. But she said later Thursday that after further consideration, she believes an investigation is necessary.
  
The Republican governor acknowledged late Wednesday that he had been "unfaithful" in his marriage after KMOV-TV reported he had a sexual relationship with his hairdresser in 2015.
  
Greitens' attorney, Jim Bennett, denied allegations made by the woman's ex-husband that the governor threatened to reveal a naked photograph of her if she exposed their relationship.
  
An attorney for the ex-husband says he has been interviewed multiple times by the FBI. An FBI spokeswoman declined comment.
