Prosecutor in Will Smith case calls witness 'insane'

NEW ORLEANS - A prosecutor is calling a newly found defense witness in the killing of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith "certifiably insane."



Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli used the term after the sometimes emotional and rambling testimony of Michael Burnside. The bushy-haired, bearded witness appeared near tears at times and twice let slip a profanity on the stand as he insisted that he heard two guns fired when Smith was killed.



Burnside was called by the defense Wednesday to support a motion for a new trial for Cardell Hayes, who faces up to 60 years in prison for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in the shootings of Smith and his wife following a traffic dispute.



Defense attorney John Fuller sharply criticized Napoli's characterization of the new witness. He told the judge: "Just because people are different from you, doesn't make them liars."