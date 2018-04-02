82°
Prosecutor: Gunshots, not drug overdose, killed Maine woman
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) - A prosecutor says two gunshots - not a heroin overdose - claimed the life of a woman whose husband is on trial for murder in Maine.
Army veteran Luc Tieman first told investigators that his wife had disappeared in September 2016 while he was inside a Walmart, but then changed his story when her body was found in a shallow grave in Fairfield. An autopsy showed Valerie Tieman had ingested opioids but died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.
Defense attorney Stephen Smith told jurors Monday that Luc Tieman had nothing to hide and that the evidence will show he's not guilty. Valerie Tieman was buried behind the home of her husband's parents with a bag of potato chips, a bottle of perfume and an apologetic note.
