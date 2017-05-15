Proposed ordinance would keep mobile homes out of Livingston subdivisions

LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish is taking steps to keep mobile homes out of traditional subdivisions.

Some residents say mobile homes in their subdivision are bad for the community and cause for the value of property to decrease.

Marie Cain has been a resident of the Merryland subdivision near Denham Springs for more than thirty years, where the average price of a home is more than $100,000.

"We don't want trailer houses next to us," Cain said. "If we wanted to live where mobile were, we'd move in to a trailer park," she said.

A mobile home has moved in down the street and Cain is concerned that it could negatively effect her property value.

"These are built homes. Those are drug in," Cain said.

Livingston Parish Council member John Wascom is behind an ordinance being drafted to keep mobile homes out of subdivisions with standard homes that are built on fixed foundations.

"What this ordinance will do is give the parish the ability to maintain those type of structures without someone moving a mobile home in there," Wascom said.

Wascom said hardships and emergency cases will be exempt from the proposed ordinance.

Some residents say they do not mind having mobile homes in their neighborhood and there are other problems that can reduce property values.

"Living next to a mobile isn't a problem at all as long as the conditions are well kept," Christopher Ozone, a resident of the Merryland subdivision for 10 years, said.

Ozone said that things such as vacant houses are what causes issues for him.

"Things like that, empty voids are what holds are community back," Ozone said.

The first hearing on the mobile home ordinance will on Thursday, May 25 at the Livingston Parish Council meeting.