Proposed Merryville curfew aims to curb mischief, theft

MERRYVILLE - Merryville has always been a quiet Louisiana town, but lately, that hasn't been the case.



Mayor David Eaves says authorities have received vandalism, theft and overall mischief complaints that might be linked to the number of children they're seeing out late at night.



Eaves tells local news sources that there's no need for children to be roaming the town between midnight and 6 a.m. So, he's proposing a curfew for children 17 and under.



The proposal prohibits them from being out between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the curfew moves to 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.



Violations would first include a warning. Subsequent violations would draw fines ranging from $50 to $150.



The town will discuss and vote on the issue Feb. 13.