Proposed legislation would require grand juries in all officer-involved shootings

BATON ROUGE- A Louisiana lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would require all officer-involved shootings be presented to a grand jury.

State Representative C. Denise Marcelle plans to hold a press conference Tuesday to announce the introduction of a proposal that makes it mandatory to send all officer-involved shootings to a Grand Jury, as well as the establishment of an Independent Police Review Authority (IPRA) for officer-involved shootings.

Marcelle, along with the NAACP and Wave Youth Organization, will hold the press conference Apr. 3 at 12:45 p.m. on the west lawn of the State Capitol.

The announcement comes a week after the state's attorney general chose not to pursue charges against the officers involved in the 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling, an incident which stirred up massive protests in Baton Rouge.