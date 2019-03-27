Proposed legislation calls for parishwide vote on St. George incorporation

BATON ROUGE - New legislation filed by a Baton Rouge lawmaker would call for all East Baton Rouge residents to vote on the incorporation of the City of St. George, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

State Sen. Yvonne Colomb is sponsoring the bill which provides an "exception for parishes with a population of more than 440,000, allowing a parishwide vote in a special election to determine whether an unincorporated area in the parish shall become its own municipality."

According to the business report, the bill only applies to EBR because it’s the only parish in the state with more than 440,000 residents. It’s also the location were the St. George debate unfolded.

Last month, Attorney General Jeff Landry said the registrar of voters affirmed and certified that more than 25 percent of voters signed a petition to incorporate St. George as its own city.

Landry's office also said Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn forwarded the certificate to the governor to determine if it complies with Louisiana law. This petition comes after the movement failed once before. In 2015, the first petition got thrown out of court after the group fell 71 valid signatures short.

After Landry's announcement, EBR Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said she was against the separation of St. George. Broome previously said the city-parish can best tackle its challenges if it stays united.

Officials say the election for the St. George incorporation is expected to be held this fall.