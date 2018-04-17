Proposed bill to restrict lane usage for buses, big rigs on interstate

BATON ROUGE- State leaders are looking at another way to reduce congestion on Baton Rouge roadways.

This time a bill focusing on big rig vehicles is hitting the legislature with hopes of easing traffic troubles. This isn't the first time lawmakers have tried to combat the traffic issues that can hold up drivers for hours.

Representative Steve Carter has introduced House Bill 432 which would put in place restrictions on lane usage for certain drivers during peak travel hours. The proposed bill would require school buses, tractor trailers, and big rigs to travel in only the right lane on the interstate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The proposed bill would only encompass interstates running through East Baton Rouge.