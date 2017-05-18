Proposed ban on Louisiana college-affiliated beers ditched

Image via Louisiana.edu

BATON ROUGE - Fans of Bayou Bengal Lager and Ragin' Cajuns Genuine Louisiana Ale can pop open another cold one. Louisiana lawmakers won't be meddling with the university-affiliated beers.



Shreveport Rep. Cedric Glover has shelved his bid to prohibit Louisiana's colleges and universities from authorizing an official alcoholic beverage affiliated with the school's brand.



Glover presented the bill to the House Education Committee on Thursday, but then pulled it before a vote amid significant opposition.



University leaders say they've embarked on the branding deals to help fill budget gaps as lawmakers have stripped millions in state financing from their campuses.



Glover says he understands the difficult budget circumstances facing colleges. But he says he worries about using a university brand to promote alcohol, citing concerns about binge drinking.

