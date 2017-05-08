Proposal to ban speed enforcement cameras in Louisiana fails

83°
May 08, 2017
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Voters won't be deciding whether they want to ban certain traffic cameras in Louisiana.

The House transportation committee resoundingly defeated the proposal from Republican Rep. Paul Hollis, of Covington, to prohibit local governments from using automated speed enforcement devices to regulate traffic.

Lawmakers on the panel voted 14-1 against the measure on Monday.

Hollis says the cameras aren't being used to regulate safety, but are aimed at raising money for municipalities through traffic tickets. He says New Orleans has received $100 million from traffic penalties paid because of the cameras.

He faced a wall of opposition from local government organizations, including the Louisiana Municipal Association and the state chiefs of police association. They say local officials should decide whether to put up the cameras.

