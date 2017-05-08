Latest Weather Blog
Proposal to ban speed enforcement cameras in Louisiana fails
BATON ROUGE - Voters won't be deciding whether they want to ban certain traffic cameras in Louisiana.
The House transportation committee resoundingly defeated the proposal from Republican Rep. Paul Hollis, of Covington, to prohibit local governments from using automated speed enforcement devices to regulate traffic.
Lawmakers on the panel voted 14-1 against the measure on Monday.
Hollis says the cameras aren't being used to regulate safety, but are aimed at raising money for municipalities through traffic tickets. He says New Orleans has received $100 million from traffic penalties paid because of the cameras.
He faced a wall of opposition from local government organizations, including the Louisiana Municipal Association and the state chiefs of police association. They say local officials should decide whether to put up the cameras.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
21 people lose visas, other documents in Baton Rouge apartment fire
-
Parents teach children about gun safety after deadly accident at apartment complex
-
Local church hosts meeting to discuss difficult topics
-
Eight units destroyed in fire at Highland Rd. apartment complex
-
BREAKING: Two-alarm fire reported at apartment complex on Highland Rd.