Property owner says garbage company won't pick up dumpster full of trash

CENTRAL - A few WBRZ viewers have emailed and called about problems they're having with Waste Pro. Some residents report that they have gone weeks without having their trash collected on regularly scheduled pick-up days.

Now imagine a dumpster outside of your business for six months. That's the case for one man who is making a stink after he can't get anyone at Waste Pro to take the dumpster away.

Wayne Clark says he had been using Waste Pro for two years before he starting having problems.

"Kind of at a loss of what to do here," said Clark. "The dumpster's still there."

Clark owns a building along Greenwell Springs Road in Central. With that building now up for sale, he discontinued service with Waste Pro in January. Ever since, he's been calling Waste Pro once a month and once a week in June for the company to come pick it up. With each call, Clark says there's a promising response.

"The same line: we'll pass it on to dispatch and I'm going to have our manager call you or supervisor call you," he said. "I still haven't gotten a call from a manager or supervisor."

To keep piling onto Clark's frustration, someone has filled up the dumpster with garbage. It's been sitting there for months, smelling of rotting trash. Clark says it's time for the dumpster to go, so he can sell the property and move on.

Friday, 2 On Your Side contacted Waste Pro by phone and email but did not hear back.