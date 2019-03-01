Property owner battles over land with construction crew

HOLDEN - A property owner in Livingston Parish says her blood is boiling because a construction crew is using her driveway to access her neighbor's property. She says it's causing damage to her property.

When she couldn't get the results she was hoping for after contacting the sheriff's office and the construction crew, she contacted 2 On Your Side.

Mary Gordon inherited about 15 acres of land last year after her mother passed away. The land is in Holden along LA 441. There are a few structures on the property including a couple of rental homes. A long gravel driveway leads from LA 441 and wraps around to the rental homes in the rear of the property. Since January, Gordon says large concrete trucks and other construction equipment has been using her driveway to access her neighbor's property. The crew has been hired by Restore LA and is rebuilding a house from the ground up that flooded.

"Although they have access to their property, they're using my drive and they've gotten cement trucks stuck," Gordon said "It's just a mess."

Gordon says not too long ago her driveway was smooth to ride on. Now it's bumpy with deep ruts and areas that hold large pools of water.

"I paid $1,500 not long ago to have it fixed up," she said.

Gordon says she has shown her survey maps to the crew, but as of Friday morning they were still using her property.

"I asked them not to use my road," she said. "They ignored me."

Thursday morning, 2 On Your Side contacted Restore LA about the contractor and what was happening on Gordon's property. Restore LA contacted her Friday afternoon and apologized for the inconvenience. It told WBRZ, while it's still waiting on some information to understand all the facts, the contractor has been instructed to make appropriate repairs to the driveway and discontinue any use of it going forward.