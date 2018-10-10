Property manager says he set fire at his own building because he was 'having a bad day'

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities have arrested a Gonzales man accused of setting a fire at a commercial building he owned.

The Gonzales Fire Department was called to the two-story building on East Railroad Street Tuesday night in response to a working fire. Once there, they called the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal for assistance.

After the fire was contained, investigators checked surveillance video, which appeared to show 59-year-old Rodney Dunn, the building's property manager, setting the fire.

When authorities confronted Dunn he allegedly confessed to setting the fire, saying he did so because he was "having a bad day." He was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

The state fire marshal says the structure contained multiple businesses with at least eight occupants inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.