Promoting corporate wellness at Providence Corporate Cup

BATON ROUGE- How does a day full of free food, drinks, and entertainment sound? Well the 27th annual Providence Corporate Cup 5K offers all of that and all you have to do is run/walk three miles!

The event, which is expecting about 1500 participants, will be held this Saturday, March 21st at 9 a.m. Karen Holden stopped by 2une in this morning to tell News 2's Kylie Dixon about the event.

"All the proceeds go to Big Buddy program and Mid-City Re-development Alliance," said Holden. "They're both programs in our community that corporate office for Providence, so it's really important for us to give back to the community and promote corporate wellness."

The 5k will feature competitive, fun, and team events, so there will be something for everybody. It will also feature the live band "Euphoria," as well as a food cook-off.

"Corporate wellness is an initiative that many companies are taking on now, and this event combines that with camaraderie, community, and giving back so it's a fun event," Holden told 2une In.

Midnight Tuesday is the last time to sign-up for the event. You can register for the event through the race's website. The registration fee is $30. The race will start and end on N. Boulevard Town Square in Baton Rouge.