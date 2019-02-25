Projects to fix drainage in Central move forward, homeowners impatient

CENTRAL - Flooding has been a major issue in Central for the last couple of years. Monday night homeowners got an update on when funding for protection projects along the Comite and Amite River will arrive, as well as smaller bayous in the city.

“It’s finally coming to fruition where there may be enough money to work on the drainage in the whole metro area,” said Senator Bodi White in the meeting that was packed full. “It’s $1.2 billion. We’re waiting for those dollars to come down in block grants.”

White says this is a positive step, but it could take a couple of years before projects begin on clogged waterways, like Beaver Bayou. People who live near the bayou are constantly concerned about flooding.

“The water doesn’t get out of here fast enough,” said John Green. “It’s absolutely frustrating.”

Green says he’s tired of waiting for the waterway to be cleaned out.

“Some shovels in the dirt, that’s what I want to see. Some shovels in the dirt,” said Green.

Another project could help the drainage problems though. During the meeting, Representative Valarie Hodges said there is movement on the Comite River Diversion Canal. Crews are on site working on the relocation of a pipeline.

“That’s the big picture, we understand that needs to be addressed,” said Green. “The small picture is help us get the water out of the subdivision.”

Rep. Hodges said it's up to city leaders to start asking the state for the $1.2 billion to get drainage clean-up projects underway in Central.